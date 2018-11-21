Catholic boys school students arrested after video emerges of sex assault of a classmate, Toronto police say

The sexual assault of a male student recorded on video has led to the arrest of six students from St. Michael's College School, an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto, police there said.
Charges of assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon were filed against each of the suspected students, said Inspector Dominic Sinopoli, who leads the sex crimes unit. The school serves students in grades seven through 12, its website states.
Arrests
Belief, religion and spirituality
Canada
Catholics and catholicism
Christianity
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Curricula
Education
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
North America
Ontario
Policing and police forces
Religious education
Religious groups
School violence
Sex crimes
Sexual assault
Sexual misconduct
Societal issues
Society
Students and student life
The Americas
Toronto
Violence in society
Police learned about the assault last week and believe the incident happened this school year, he said. Authorities are investigating other possible crimes, he said, telling reporters Tuesday that the department has as many as four videos.
"We have reason to believe there are more videos and more incidents," Sinopoli said.
The episodes appear to have begun as hazing, then turned criminal, he said.
The school has expelled eight students as a result of the police investigation, it said in a news release.
Police on Tuesday reported receiving two new videos of a threatening event and an assault with a belt at the school, they said. Those are being investigated as criminal offenses, Sinopoli said.
The scandal has roiled St. Michael's College School, which was founded in 1852 and is Ontario's only independent Catholic school for young men, its website states.
The incidents are "offensive to everything we strive to teach our students," St. Michael's College School said in a statement.
"The victims of these horrendous acts are being supported and cared for," the school said. "We remain focused on our entire student body -- their safety, care, and well-being are our main priority."
Related Content
- Catholic boys school students arrested after video emerges of sex assault of a classmate, Toronto police say
- Carpentry student claims classmates harassed, assaulted her
- Student journalist interviewed classmates as shooter walked Parkland school halls
- Classmate: Turpin child was bullied in school
- Police: Pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
- Sex abuse scandal in Catholic Church
- Student in custody after classmate flags gun threat online
- Security guard at CREC school faces sex assault charges
- Hijab cutting incident did not happen, Toronto police say
- URGENT - Van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto, police say