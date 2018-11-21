Clear

Sarah Michelle Gellar apologizes for Thanksgiving lingerie post

Some fans bit back after Sarah Michelle Gellar used a sexy photo shoot to post about overeating during Thank...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some fans bit back after Sarah Michelle Gellar used a sexy photo shoot to post about overeating during Thanksgiving.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star shared some photos from a professional shoot in which she was scantily clad to make a joke about her love of holiday indulging.

Celebrities

Holidays and observances

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Thanksgiving

Apologies

"I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep," the caption read.

That didn't go over well with a few folks who expressed their disappointment in the comments.

"Projecting the idea that we should restrict ourselves from eating food to be skinny is a dangerous and damaging mindset which clearly plagues the minds of many, including celebrities as it's pretty apparent here," one person wrote.

Some even accused the actress of "fat shaming," but Gellar said that "could not be further from my intentions."

"I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick," Gellar wrote. "This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that."

She apologized for the misunderstanding.

"I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor," Gellar wrote. "Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally "shame" any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Community Events