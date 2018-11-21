David Arquette defends wrestlers after being hospitalized for 'death match'

David Arquette got hurt pretty badly during a wrestling match, but he doesn't want you to blame the wrestlers.

The 47-year-old actor recently participated in a wrestling match against Nick Gage and ended up battered, bloodied and hospitalized.

Sports and recreation Wrestling

In a tweet Tuesday, Arquette asked followers not to hold a grudge against Gage and other wrestlers.

"I want everyone to know I have nothing but respect for @GCWrestling_ @thekingnickgage @JANELABABY and the main reason I got cut is because I panicked," Arquette wrote. "I was clearly in over my head. They're pros so please don't give them s**t. Respect."

Arquette also tweeted about the match on Monday, writing "The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience -- don't try this at home."

"As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match," Arquette wrote. "I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV."

The "Scream" star went on to write, "I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation."

"For the last six months I have been training and competing in indie matches around the country, as wrestling is a passion of mine," he wrote. "I want to state again that this is not traditional wrestling, and I have the utmost respect for that sport."

Arquette apologized to the sport of professional wrestling "for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend" and added, "I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again."

But despite sharing a photo that showed him scratched up and post stitches, it doesn't sound like Arquette is done with wrestling.

"I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances — in the near future," he wrote in his statement. "However my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019."