Kim Kardashian West says Kanye bothered by sexy pics

Kim Kardashian West is known for her sexy photos on social media -- something she said her husband is not al...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 8:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kim Kardashian West is known for her sexy photos on social media -- something she said her husband is not always thrilled about.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" set to air Wednesday, she was asked about a photo on Instagram showing her baking while scantily clad.

"That outfit I probably had on under the sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the 'gram,' " she told DeGeneres. "So we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram. But I wasn't walking around baking like that."

The reality TV star added "And you can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that."

Kardashian West said that while it bothers her husband, rapper Kanye West, that she shares such photos, he's also supportive of her.

"It's like half and half," she said. "He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."

Last year Kardashian West told Allure magazine she does plan to stop posing nude someday.

When Kim Kardashian West plans to stop posing nude

"I'm like, I'm going to tone it down," she told the publication. "But then I'm like, wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so -- I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is."

Kardashian West told DeGeneres now she "goes through waves" when it comes to the sexy posts.

"Sometimes I'm like 'OK, I'll be more conservative on my Instagram,'" the makeup mogul said. "Sometimes I really have to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself or I've been working out really hard, and then I'll post something and he'll get upset. It's a cycle."

