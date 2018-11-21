Clear

Lindsey Vonn injures knee, delays season start

The clock is ticking on her bid to become the most successful ski racer ever, but Lindsey Vonn has been forc...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The clock is ticking on her bid to become the most successful ski racer ever, but Lindsey Vonn has been forced to delay her season debut after injuring her knee in training.

The 34-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, crashed at Copper Mountain, Colorado, Monday and will miss the three upcoming speed races at Lake Louise, Canada at the end of the month.

Alberta

Alpine skiing

Banff National Park

Canada

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Lake Louise

Lindsey Vonn

National parks and monuments

North America

Parks (green spaces)

Physical locations

Points of interest

Rivers, lakes and falls (by name)

Snow skiing

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

The Americas

Sports events

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin

skiing world championships

Vonn needs five more World Cup wins to beat the 86 of Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, but will have to wait until at least a super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland on December 8.

"The good news; I do NOT need surgery," Vonn posted to her social media accounts. "The bad news; I won't be able to race in Lake Louise."

Speed specialist Vonn has clinched 18 wins in 44 starts at Lake Louise and was tipped to close in on Stenmark's record in the two downhills and a super-G on the Alberta track.

"Lake Louise has always been my favorite stop on the World Cup tour and I am devastated to not be coming this year," she added. "Don't worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!!"

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Vonn insists she will retire at the end of the season whether or not she breaks the record, set by technical expert Stenmark between 1975 and 1989.

"If I get it, that would be a dream come true," she told NBC in October.

"If I don't, I think I've had an incredibly successful career no matter what."

A single win this year will also make her the oldest woman to win a World Cup race, overtaking Austria's Elisabeth Goerg who was 33 years and 301 days old.

Vonn's compatriot Mikalea Shiffrin opened her season account with victory in a slalom in Levi, Finland Saturday to take her World Cup tally to 44 wins.

The 23-year-old Shiffrin will be going for a fourth straight world slalom title at alpine skiing's biennial World Championships, in Are, Sweden in February.

READ: Shiffrin on idolizing Federer and why she won't be objectified

READ: Mikeala Shiffrin: Training an Olympic champion

Vonn, who clinched Olympic downhill bronze in South Korea in February to add to a gold and bronze from Vancouver, won her only world titles in downhill and super-G in 2009.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Image

Interfaith service

Community Events