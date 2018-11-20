Clear

Trump grants new authority to troops to protect border personnel

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that grants new authority to US troops on the Southwest borde...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that grants new authority to US troops on the Southwest border to protect Customs and Border Protection personnel from migrants if they engage in violence, according to the Pentagon.

Department of Defense spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza confirmed to CNN that the Pentagon had received the memorandum.

Armed forces

Border control

Donald Trump

International relations

International relations and national security

Military

National security

Political Figures - US

Territorial and national borders

CNN first reported this was expected.

Until this new authority was granted, troops were not allowed to intervene if CBP personnel came under attack unless they needed to act in their own self-defense.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students learning life skills through business

Image

Switching to Paper Gift Cards

Image

Stuff a bus

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

ASPCA starts releasing rescued dogs to shelters

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

Holiday decorations go up in Austin

Image

Students put together backpacks for foster kids

Image

All lanes open on Highway 122

Image

RPS extends deadline on busing decision

Community Events