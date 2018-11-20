Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge when a gunman killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day earlier this year, has resigned, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Department.
Jordan was criticized last week during public safety hearings into the response to the shooting. She was also recently named in a lawsuit filed by Parkland, Florida, parents and students against the county and members of the sheriff's office.
2018 Parkland school shooting
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Homicide
Law enforcement
Mass murder
Murder
Policing and police forces
Resignations
School violence
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Violence in society
CNN's phone call and emails seeking comment from the county attorney's office regarding the lawsuit were not immediately returned.
Jordan's resignation is effective Tuesday, a release from the department said. She joined the department in January 2013.
Nikolas Cruz, 20, is awaiting trial on 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.
A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Cruz's behalf when he was arraigned in March after his attorney told the judge the teen was standing mute to the charges, meaning he was declining to enter a plea.
Additionally, Parkland District Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal review of his response to the shooting at the school, the department said.
Related Content
- Police captain in charge during Parkland shooting resigns from department
- Australia's Steve Smith resigns as captain of IPL's Rajasthan Royals
- 'Captain Marvel' debuts first trailer
- Trump tweet angers survivors of Parkland shooting
- Parkland shooting reveals Trump's deepest flaws
- Parkland families meet Pulse shooting survivors
- Memorial for Parkland shooting victims dismantled
- Last Parkland shooting patient leaves hospital
- Parkland school officer: Shooting haunts me
- Parkland school shooting surveillance video released