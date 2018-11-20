Clear

A bullet fired at a Chicago police officer was stopped by his holster and his gun

A tri...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 1:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A triple slaying at a Chicago hospital might have been worse if not for a police officer's fortuitously placed gun and holster.

A Chicago police officer narrowly avoided injury Monday when a bullet hit his holster and embedded in his handgun, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said.

Chicago

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Illinois

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

North America

Policing and police forces

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Chicago police department

Misc organizations

"He wasn't actually struck in his body physically, but his holster was struck," Johnson said.

Images provided by a police source to CNN affiliate WGN show a bullet-size hole in the holster that rested on the officer's right hip. A bullet can be seen smashed into the right side of the gun just above the trigger.

In all, a police officer, a doctor and a pharmacy resident were killed in the shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. The gunman is also dead, although it was unclear whether he died by police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound, Johnson said.

Officials said the shooting was matter of domestic violence, and the gunman had had a relationship with one of the victims, a 38-year-old emergency room physician named Tamara O'Neal. Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was also killed as well as Dayna Less, a first-year pharmacy resident at the hospital.

Johnson praised Jimenez and other officers who rushed toward the gunfire Monday and helped prevent further disaster.

"Those officers that responded today saved a lot of lives," he said. "There's no doubt in my mind that all those officers that responded are heroes, and they saved a lot of lives because we just don't know how much damage he was prepared to do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Community Events