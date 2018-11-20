Clear

Will Colton Underwood lose his virginity on 'The Bachelor'?

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:21 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 1:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The trailer for Season 23 of "The Bachelor" dropped on Tuesday and it is dramatic.

The big question teased in the preview is whether bachelor Colton Hayes Underwood will lose his virginity to one of the contestants.

Underwood, 26, who starred on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" and on "Bachelor in Paradise," has been open about his decision to remain celibate. Whether he will have a change of heart is unclear.

"[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it's just who I am and what I believe in," he told People magazine. "I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I'm just waiting for the right heart."

But Underwood's virginity is just one suspenseful plot point teased in the upcoming season. The trailer also shows Underwood storming off from the set, tears and cop cars. What's up with all the sirens?

Some major drama appears to go down but in true "Bachelor" fashion, viewers will have to wait until January 7 to see how it all plays out.

