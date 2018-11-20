Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trade between US and China will 'come to a head' at G20 summit, Kudlow says

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday morning that he anticipates a direct confrontatio...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday morning that he anticipates a direct confrontation between the US and China over trade at the upcoming G20 meeting in Argentina after the collapse of plans to hold talks in Washington next week.

"It will come to a head at the G20, I think that's the key point," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Diplomatic talks and summits

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

G20 summits

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Inter-governmental talks

International relations

International relations and national security

International trade

International trade law

Larry Kudlow

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tariffs and customs

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

United States

US federal government

White House

Xi Jinping

His comments came after a high-level Chinese delegation delayed and then canceled their trip to the US capital amid an escalating war of words between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump last Friday described a list of 142 concessions offered by the Chinese as "not acceptable," though he also expressed optimism that he could reach a deal with China before January 1, when a new round of tariffs kicks in raising duties to 25% on a wide array of consumer goods.

The tariffs have drawn complaints from American businesses, who are responsible for paying the import duties. It's also spurred concerns about renewed inflation, just as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates in December.

Vice President Mike Pence subsequently increased pressure on Beijing in his remarks over the weekend to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea.

The No. 2 US administration official warned that Trump wasn't in a rush to end the trade war he started earlier this year and was willing to "more than double" the tariffs it has already placed on $250 billion in Chinese goods. The United States "will not change course until China changes its ways," Pence said in his speech.

Xi once again denounced Washington's "winner-takes-all" trade strategy, calling on differences between the two countries to be ironed out "through consultation."

"History has shown that confrontation, whether in the form of a cold war, or a hot war, or a trade war, will produce no winners," Xi said in his own speech at the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

The APEC summit ended on Sunday without agreement on a joint statement over a paragraph on trade, breaking a 25-year tradition since leaders began attending the yearly meeting.

Kudlow said Tuesday that Pence and Xi "spoke several times" during the APEC meeting but did not elaborate.

The punt to the Argentina summit comes after a week of cautious optimism that US and Chinese negotiators could reach some kind of a deal beforehand.

Optimism flared earlier this month after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross floated the possibility that negotiators would meet in Washington ahead of the Argentina meeting. The proposed gathering came shortly after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's Liu He spoke by phone in hopes of moving toward a deal.

Kudlow on Tuesday declined to make any sunny predictions on the fate of the talks, saying: "I don't want to conclude anything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Community Events