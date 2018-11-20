Clear
Rams and Chiefs shootout nabs biggest 'Monday Night Football' ratings since 2014

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you need more evidence that big scoring equals big TV ratings for the NFL then look no further than this week's "Monday Night Football."

The Los Angeles Rams 54 to 51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs brought in a 11.3 overnight rating for ESPN. That's the best overnight rating for "Monday Night Football" since 2014.

Monday night's ratings were up more than 57% from last year's week 11 match-up, which was between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.

Nielsen takes the percentage of households watching in 56 U.S. markets and comes up with an overnight average. That means that 11.3% of households in these 56 markets tuned in to watch Monday's game.

Viewership peaked during the final drive at around midnight on the East Coast.

The Rams and Chiefs offered viewers one of the most impressive offensive displays in NFL history.

The two teams, both of which came into Monday night's game with a 9 -1 record, scored 14 touchdowns and gained over 1,000 yards combined. It's the first time in NFL history that two teams scored more than 50 points each in a game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had six touchdowns alone.

It was also the most combined points in a game in the nearly 50 year history of "Monday Night Football."

The NFL's ratings, which have been sluggish in recent years, have received a solid boost this season. Media observers argue the upswing in ratings is attributed to the big offensive numbers that teams have put up this year.

Following week 10, the NFL's viewership is up roughly 3% from 2017.

