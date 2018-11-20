Clear

'Dancing With the Stars' crowns shocking winner

No one can say season 27 of "Dancing With the Stars" wasn't filled with surprises.From the early elim...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 9:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No one can say season 27 of "Dancing With the Stars" wasn't filled with surprises.

From the early eliminations of some of the more accomplished dancers such as singer Tinashe and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace to the no eliminations for the Disney Night performances, this season was a wild ride for many fans.

But the biggest shocker may have been the winner: country music radio host Bobby Bones.

Bones and his pro partner Sharna Burgess often didn't score the highest with the judges (though he did receive a perfect score near the end), but viewers' support helped to keep the duo in the competition and eventually led to them snagging the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Bones was clearly moved by the win.

"Thank you to the people and thank you to Sharna, who made all this possible," he said after co-host Tom Bergeron declared him the winner.

Bones also shared his gratitude on Twitter.

"Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that's seeing this," he tweeted. "Grateful for (Burgess). Grateful for the experience. Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture."

Bergeron dubbed Bones "the people's champion" during the finale.

Model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, "Harry Potter" star Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson had also been vying for the win.

Bones admittedly had no dance experience, but he had plenty of heart -- something that touched the audience.

"I secretly love that everyone keeps underestimating @mrBobbyBones," one person tweeted. "It makes the wins that much more sweet to celebrate."

