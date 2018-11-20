Short, Scaramucci say Ivanka private email use 'hypocritical'

Two former high-ranking White House officials publicly said Tuesday that Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account for official White House business was "hypocritical," because the Trump campaign vociferously criticized Hillary Clinton in 2016 for a similar practice.

According to emails released by the watchdog group American Oversight, Trump used her personal account to email Cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants. The Presidential Records Act requires all official White House communications and records be preserved.

"Well, look, Alisyn, it's hypocritical and certainly it looks bad, and I'm sure the media will have a field day with it today," former White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"I accept that today's story is an ironic one and shows hypocrisy and is a mistake, and the administration shouldn't have had government emails going to private emails servers," he said, adding that "all of the emails have been handed back over to the federal government."

Speaking later on "New Day," former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci made a similar point.

"Well, certainly I think it's hypocritical. I think even Ivanka, if she was interviewed about, she'd have to say it was a mistake. You can't do that in that position," Scaramucci told Camerota.

"There had to be a reason why she was doing that. The same thing I would say about Secretary Clinton," he added. "I think it's a serious matter. I'm not making light of it."

On Monday, The Washington Post reported the White House conducted an investigation into Trump's email usage and that she used her personal email address for much of 2017.

The White House had no comment on Ivanka Trump's email practices.

The Post reported Ivanka Trump's attorney, Abbe Lowell, forwarded all the emails he believed were related to official government business to her government email account. Lowell believed that would rectify any violations of records law.

The disclosure of Trump's usage of a private email account immediately evoked comparisons to Clinton, whose usage of a private email server instead of a government email account during her time as secretary of state was a central part of President Donald Trump's campaign against her in 2016.

Trump's supporters often chanted -- and still do, on occasion -- "Lock her up!" at the mention of Clinton, and Trump has frequently accused Clinton of receiving special treatment because she was not charged for skirting the Presidential Records Act with her email practices.