Clear

Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from denyin...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 3:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

US District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issued the order to take effect immediately, and it will remain in effect until December 19, 2018.

Border control

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Politics

Territorial and national borders

Undocumented immigrants

US federal government

White House

Political asylum

"Whatever the scope of the President's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Tigar wrote in the order.

The administration's rule, issued earlier this month, bans most asylum claims from immigrants who crossed the US-Mexico border illegally.

Advocates argue it's illegal to block someone from seeking asylum based on how they entered the country, and that the administration also violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not providing public notice or comment on the rule.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Image

Service dog in training

Image

Thanksgiving gas prices

Image

School ban lifted on water bottles

Image

New agriculture program to come to Clear Lake

Community Events