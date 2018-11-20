Clear

NASA shoots first 8K video of Earth

NASA released the first video from the International Space Station shot entirely in 8K resolution.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 12:33 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 1:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stunning shots from space, an engagement stunt double and a military aircraft dust-up. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Space, like you've never seen it

This brand-new video from space is so good, you probably won't even grasp its full potential. NASA released the first video from the International Space Station shot entirely in 8K resolution, which has 16 times the number of pixels as a 1080p HDTV. Here's the catch: Because the technology is so new, few monitors can display it. NASA is way ahead of the (Earth's) curve.

Lending a hand

What's wrong with this picture? If something looks a tad off, it's because it is. A marriage proposal went off without a hitch -- except she hadn't had her nails done and didn't want to take a photo of the engagement ring on her hand. Luckily, her cousin's manicure was fresh and ready for a closeup: She donned the ring instead and threw up her hand in front of the happy couple.

So long, Sessions

Late-night comics had fun with the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, dreaming up wild scenarios that could emerge with the new acting AG at the helm.

Powerful Powerball moment

Winning the lottery and claiming half the $688 million prize was an emotional moment for this Iowa grandmother. She said she plans to create a charity to honor her late grandson, who was born prematurely.

Too close for comfort

Video shows a Russian fighter jet flying incredibly close to a US Navy EP-3 military aircraft over the Black Sea. In the second of two encounters, the Russian jet turned on its afterburners, causing the US aircraft to vibrate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 5°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Image

Service dog in training

Image

Thanksgiving gas prices

Image

School ban lifted on water bottles

Image

New agriculture program to come to Clear Lake

Community Events