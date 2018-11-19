How to survive winter weather in your car

Tranquil weather will accompany most Americans heading to a loved one's dinner table for Thanksgiving. But they might feel a little heartburn on the return home Saturday and Sunday, given congestion and dicey conditions.

And if you plan on playing the traditional touch football in the park, you might need your parka in the Northeast.

Here is a day-by-day forecast for the long Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday

Most of the country will be under dominant high pressure, bringing sunny skies from the Southeastern coast to the Central Plains.

Don't blame the weather for your delays on Wednesday. It will likely be the thousands of extra people who don't fly very often slowing down your departure time.

A clipper will bring some snow across the interior Northeast. Behind this system will be the coldest air since last season. (More about this later) On Wednesday evening, some snow showers could develop around New York City -- but the biggest concern could be strong winds moving into the city, delaying airport flights.

There will be a few trouble spots. Major metro airports such as San Francisco, Seattle and Portland will see low clouds and rain affecting departure and arrival traffic. Along the California coastline, the 1 and the 101 will have rain. Interstate 5 through the Central Valley will have showers. And snow is likely on Interstate 80 through the Sierra Nevada.

Thanksgiving

Decent weather and the fact many folks have already traveled make this perhaps the best day to travel during the holiday. However, if you are watching a certain parade at Herald Square in Manhattan, wear your long johns.

Thursday is going to be a brutally cold day in the Northeast. New York City will see low temperatures in the 20s Thanksgiving morning. The lingering winds will make it feel like the temperature is in the teens across most the area. And did we mention, don't expect it to get above freezing.

The Plains and the Midwest will remain blustery. Some cloud cover will begin to move East throughout the day for the Plains. THE WEST: The West Coast storm system moves inland. Rain spreads down the coast to L.A. and snow settles into the mountain west. A welcome sign if you are expecting to do a little Thanksgiving skiing.

Friday

You might consider those online black Friday deals this year.

Did I mention powder skiing? Seriously, you might want to consider waxing your board or skis before Friday. Rain continues for the West Coast, from Seattle to San Francisco.

Saturday

If you chose to fly today, you are smart to try and avoid the Sunday crowds. But you are going to have to deal with some weather in the East.

Have you ever heard of the wedge? It is a weather pattern that makes Atlanta feel like Seattle -- but only colder. The low clouds and light rain will likely contribute to delays at the nation's busiest airport. This pattern can also make driving treacherous across the Appalachians. An icy wintry mix is possible for the mountains Saturday, from the Carolinas to Pennsylvania.

Snow lingers in the Rockies. Same the leftovers for a little Après Ski. There is also some lingering showers in Northern California but most of the West coast just stays cloudy with less precipitation.

Sunday

You are stuffed, tired and now you have to travel home. The forecast is still days out and could easily change, so take the forecast at the end of the week with a grain of salt.

It finally dries out in the West, so you might be able to get a sunny ski session in before you battle the roadways. The drive up and down the West Coast will be tremendously better than it was on Wednesday.

All in all, the weather this week is much better than in previous years. Thus, most of you won't have the weather as an excuse. So, don't think that you're getting out of turkey and turmoil with the in-laws.