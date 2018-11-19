Democrats boast 37 net pickups with some key races still undecided

Democrats continued to expand their House majority over the weekend, with several key races decided in their favor.

In California's traditionally Republican Orange County, Democrats picked up three congressional seats, meaning the entire county will be represented by Democrats in Congress.

Government and public administration Government organizations - US Political organizations Politics US Congress US Democratic Party US political parties US Senate

Democrats have now a net gain of 37 seats. Three races remain to be called by CNN, with Democrats leading in one of those races. The overall balance of power in the House come January stands at Democrats with 232 seats and Republicans with 200.

Here's a snapshot of the uncalled House races:

New Mexico-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small leads Yvette Herrell

Utah-4: Republican Rep. Mia Love leads Democrat Ben McAdams

Georgia-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux

In the Senate, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson conceded on Sunday at the completion of a contentious recount in Florida, making Republican Gov. Rick Scott the winner of that closely watched contest. Scott's victory brings the balance of power in the Senate come January to 52 seats for Republicans to 47 for Democrats.

The lone unresolved Senate race will be decided in a special runoff election in Mississippi on November 27, where Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will face off against Democrat Mike Espy. CNN's Eric Bradner has more on that race here.

The two outstanding races for governor also concluded over the weekend. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams ended her campaign on Friday evening with a fiery speech that took direct aim at Republican Brian Kemp. In Florida on Saturday, Democrat Andrew Gillum re-conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis as the recount there approached a conclusion. Next year, Republicans will control 27 governorships and Democrats will control 23.