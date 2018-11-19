Enable set for historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe bid

She is already a superstar, but the electric Enable can reach new heights after being targeted at an historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next year.

The John Gosden-trained filly clinched a second straight Arc in Paris in October before becoming the first horse to add a Breeders' Cup Turf title in the same season this month.

After the triumph at Churchill Downs, owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah took some time to decide on her future.

But instead of entering Prince Khalid's Juddmonte breeding operation, she will now be kept in training for a tilt at a third Arc.

"No racing schedule has been set, but it will feature the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as a prime target," said Juddmonte in a statement Monday.

The four-year-old began her racing career in November 2016, and has won 10 of her 11 races, including the Epsom Oaks, the Irish Oaks and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, alongside her dual Arc and Breeders' Cup crowns. Veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, 47, has ridden her for her last nine races.

She has won more than $10.2 million in her career.

Is Frankel waiting?

At Longchamp in October, Enable stormed from the pack in the final 100 meters and held on for a narrow win as the fast-finishing Sea of Class chased her down.

It was a triumph of "sheer determination" and "class," according to Gosden, who revealed she had an injury-disrupted year including a temperature in the weeks before the Arc.

"You might say that was what caused me to lose what was left of any my hair," said Gosden.

Enable was the eighth horse to win the Arc twice, and will be the first ever to clinch three titles if she can prosper at Longchamp again next year.

"Then she went to America and ran a blinder there in a wonderful dual with Magical," added Gosden.

"She was brave. It was a proper horse race. I've never seen so many people I didn't know before sobbing into my arms."

Juddmonte's Bansted Manor Stud near Newmarket, Suffolk, England is home of legendary racehorse turned champion sire Frankel.

The racing world will be watching very closely should Frankel and Enable ever produce progeny, even more so if the filly makes Arc history.