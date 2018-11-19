Clear

Pregnant Amy Schumer returns to stage after hospitalization

Amy Schumer is back to work.The pregnant comic, who has been suffering some complications during the ...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amy Schumer is back to work.

The pregnant comic, who has been suffering some complications during the second trimester, posted a photo Sunday of her stage performance in Newark, New Jersey.

Amy Schumer

Celebrities

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Women's health

"Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said)," the caption read.

Schumer, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The couple married in February.

Schumer recently shared she's suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting that can plague some pregnant women.

The comedian apologized to Texas as she had to postpone some shows because of her condition.

"I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," the caption read. "I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows."

Schumer added "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds will stay over us with a chance for flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

My Money - A bank vs. a credit union

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Community Events