Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault of a woman after train incident

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with the sexual assault of a women, according to the British Transport Police.

The BTP said the incident occurred on August 20, 2018, on a train in the north of England.

"A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham," said a BTP statement.

The 51-year-old was notified of the charge -- sexual assault by touching -- by post last week and is due to appear in court on December 11.

Gascoigne has taken to Twitter to deny the allegations.

"It's ok I'm just sad about it as I respect all women. I've a MAM, 2 sisters, 2 nieces, a daughter so why assault," he said on Twitter.

"Just so pleased that everyone I know they no [sic] it not true."

Playing career

"Gazza," as he become known, is widely considered to be one of England's greatest players.

He shot to fame whilst playing for his beloved Newcastle United but enjoyed a glittering career for the likes of Tottenham and Lazio.

However, he is best known for his performances for the national side.

He made 57 appearances for his country and was pivotal in England's semifinal run in both the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championship.

CNN has reached out to Gascoigne's representatives but did not receive an immediate response.