Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic to win World Tour Finals

This has unquestionably been Novak Djokovic's year in men's tennis. But Alexander Zverev didn't read the script Sunday as he stunned Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in London to become the youngest winner of the year-end championships since the Serb himself in 2008.

Djokovic had looked destined to become the first man since Zverev's coach, Ivan Lendl, in 1986 to win the World Tour Finals or its predecessors without dropping a set, such has been his glittering form at the O2 Arena and in the second half of 2018 in general. The newly returned world No. 1 hadn't even dropped serve all week.

He had won 35 of his past 37 matches, including titles at Wimbledon and the US Open to lift his tally of majors to 14 in a remarkable comeback campaign.

Indeed all signs pointed to Djokovic equaling Roger Federer's haul of six year-end crowns -- Federer lost to Zverev in a dramatic semifinal Saturday.

Yet Zverev -- the 21-year-old tipped to be a multiple grand slam winner in the future -- was the last man standing to also become Germany's first champion at the event since one of his mentors, Boris Becker, in 1995.

No one had ever beaten Djokovic and Federer at the same edition of the year-end championships, according to the ATP.

The 6-foot-6 Hamburg native served huge Sunday -- delivering 10 aces -- covered the court terrifically and cleverly altered the shape on his ground strokes, pinning a baffled Djokovic back by hitting with plenty of spin.

Ninth games key

When the world No. 4 fell to Djokovic in the group stage 6-4 6-1, the ninth game proved massive.

Djokovic saved two break points, broke in the next game, then cruised.

The ninth game was pivotal again in the title match and on this occasion it went Zverev's way. He broke courtesy of a forehand error and clubbed three aces to begin the ensuing game.

A rattled Djokovic was broken again to start the second but when he broke right back, it felt like a comeback could be on the cards. This was, after all, Djokovic.

It was not to be, however, with Zverev breaking for 2-1 and never looking back.

He struck a backhand passing shot winner on a second match point, then fell to the court in joy. Djokovic -- who hit only seven winners and made 23 unforced errors -- was soon there to greet him. Zverev later hoisted the trophy and picked up a check of $2.5 million.

The decider once again showed how difficult it is for a player to win twice against the same player at the year-end championships. It has now only happened eight of 18 times.

No boos

There were no boos for Zverev, a day after a section of the roughly 17,500 fans at the O2 Arena got on his case after he defeated Federer 7-5 7-6 (5).

Simply ousting the ever popular Swiss wasn't the reason for the jeers. Rather Zverev stopped play trailing 4-3 in the second-set tiebreak when a ball boy moved to retrieve a ball rolling on court.

Federer held the advantage in the rally but the point was replayed. Zverev duly struck an ace.

Even though he did nothing wrong -- the rules dictate the point should have been replayed -- a flustered Zverev felt the crowd's wrath while being interviewed on court.

They were fully supportive Sunday in what was an unexpected conclusion to the season.