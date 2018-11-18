Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Worth using a little leverage' to get Mueller bill passed

Retiring Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said on Sunday that he has threatened to vote against federal judicial nominees because "it's worth using a little leverage" to spur a vote on a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Flake stressed that President Donald Trump's newly appointed acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, who now oversees the Mueller probe, "has not been confirmed by the Senate and ... has expressed hostility to the Mueller investigation."
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Investigations
Jeff Flake
Legislation
Political Figures - US
Politics
Robert Mueller
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
US Congress
US Senate
Donald Trump
"How in the world my colleagues don't see this as a priority now, I just don't understand," Flake said of the legislation, which would protect the special counsel from being fired. "It does need to come to the Senate floor, and I think its worth using a little leverage here."
"We need to do judges -- we've done that on the floor ... of the Senate," Flake said. But he added that the bipartisan bill to protect Mueller was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in April -- a rare bipartisan step that sends a warning signal to Trump not to remove Robert Mueller.
The legislation, which would give Mueller and other special counsels the ability to challenge their firings in court, has little chance of becoming law: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed not to put it on the floor, House Republicans have shown no interest in the measure and Trump would be unlikely to sign it.
When asked if he would vote against a spending bill if a Mueller protection bill was not attached, Flake said that he would like to see the bill included in must-pass legislation, but he thought passing the separate bill first would increase its chances.
"I hope that [Democrats] continue to push for that, but the first step has to be having this bill [pass]," he said. "If we can do that first, there's a far greater likelihood that it will be attached as part of the spending bill."
Related Content
- Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Worth using a little leverage' to get Mueller bill passed
- Read Sen. Jeff Flake's speech criticizing Trump
- What's Mueller's Cohen move all about? Leverage
- Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake calls out Trump on trade
- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to vote to confirm Kavanaugh
- GOP Sen. Jeff Flake: Obama's tone 'is better' than Trump's
- Jeff Flake warns of impeachment if Trump fires Mueller
- A half-hearted cheer for Jeff Flake
- Jeff Flake discusses viral elevator encounter
- What exactly is Jeff Flake looking for?