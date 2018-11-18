Clear

Steve Carell as Jeff Bezos mocks Trump on 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" had Jeff Bezos, played by host Steve Carell, explain why the company chose Arlington, Virginia, and New York's Long Island City in Queens as the locations for Amazon's next headquarters.

"Saturday Night Live" had a very special message for President Trump from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos, who was played by this week's host Steve Carell, came on to explain about why the company chose Arlington, Virginia, and New York's Long Island City in Queens as the locations for Amazon's next headquarters.

"As you know, Amazon just announced the location of its two new headquarters in New York and Virginia, and everyone -- except for the people who live there and the people who live in all the places we didn't choose -- is thrilled," Carell, in a bald cap as Bezos, said.

Carell's Bezos then explained that some felt the choice was Bezos' way of trolling the President, who has been critical of Amazon in the past, by choosing his old hometown of Queens and new location near Washington, D.C.

"But that's simply not true," he said. "I chose our locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how I'm literally 100 times richer than he is."

Carell's Amazon CEO continued by saying that the real reason he wanted to talk to viewers had nothing to do with Trump.

"I am here to announce a brand new delivery option... 'Amazon Caravan,'" Carell's Bezos said. "Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants."

That is, according to the fake Bezos, unless consumers order Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal," which costs more to ship because "it's heavier."

"I guess it's the only book with four chapter elevens," Carell smirked.

The shots kept coming as Carell's Bezos announced new drones that were donning Trump-like wigs.

"The style of the hair is completely random," he said. "I just wanted something that looks so silly that everybody knows it was fake."

The special message ended by saying this was a "sick burn" by Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

