Clear

Biden adopts German Shepard named Major

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged addition to his family: a German Shepard named Major....

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged addition to his family: a German Shepard named Major.

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals," read a statement from the Bidens, signed the former vice president, his wife, Jill Biden, and Champ, their other German Shepherd.

Companies

Facebook

Jill Biden

Joe Biden

Political Figures - US

The Delaware Humane Association announced the adoption news on Facebook, writing in a post that Major "is from the litter of German Shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all."

Once Biden "caught wind of them," he "reached out immediately," the group said on Facebook, adding, "The rest is history!"

The Bidens had been fostering Major, the group said on Facebook, thanking the family and wishing them luck with their new pet.

"Today is Major's lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!" the post said.

Biden is considered a top potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. As vice president, he would hand out stuffed-animal versions of his other dog, Champ, to kids. Champ also goes with Biden into his office in Washington, DC, from time to time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 13°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Image

Singing to support homeless families

Image

Alternate parking in Mason City

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Community Events