Trump offers to help Pelosi secure votes for speaker bid

President Donald Trump voiced support on Saturday for Rep. Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker of the House, even...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 2:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump voiced support on Saturday for Rep. Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker of the House, even offering to help the California Democrat secure votes.

"I would help Nancy Pelosi if she needs some votes," Trump told reporters at the White House. "She may need some votes. I will perform a wonderful service for her."

"Whatever number of votes she needs, if it's 50 or 10 or two or one, she's got them from me, automatic," Trump added. "So tell her opposition they're wasting their time."

Following Democrats' success in the midterm elections, Pelosi, who was speaker from 2007 to 2010, is vying for the position again despite some resistance from within her own party.

In response to Trump's comments, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said, "Leader Pelosi will win the Speakership with Democratic votes."

Trump also said Saturday that he liked Pelosi, calling her "tough" and "smart."

"But she deserves to be speaker, and now they're playing games with her," he said.

Trump also tweeted his support for Pelosi on Saturday morning.

