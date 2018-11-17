Clear

Amanda Knox engaged to longtime boyfriend

Amanda Knox, whose legal drama gripped the world after she was accused of murdering her roommate while studying abroad in Italy, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:47 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amanda Knox, whose legal drama gripped the world after she was accused of murder in Italy, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Knox and her now fiance, Christopher Robinson, have dated for three years and announced their engagement in a video posted on social media Friday.

The proposal happened at their home in Seattle, and featured an alien theme. It starts with Knox going outside after she hears weird noises and finding what looks like a meteorite with blue light glowing in the backyard.

As Knox laughs nervously and asks what's happening, she finds a tablet with an overview of their love story.

"I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future," Robinson says in the video. "It's happening now. I don't have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"

She says yes, and they kiss, as futuristic sci-fi music plays in the background.

The couple met when Knox reviewed Robinson's novel for a local magazine. Their engagement comes a decade after Knox was accused of killing her British roommate, Meredith Kercher in 2007, while they were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Knox and her then-boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, were found guilty of murder. Both Sollecito and Knox were convicted in 2009 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

They spent about four years in Italian prisons but an appeals court threw out their convictions in October 2011, citing a lack of evidence against them, and both were set free.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Image

Singing to support homeless families

Image

Alternate parking in Mason City

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Community Events