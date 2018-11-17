Clear

'Trolley man' hailed as hero in Melbourne attack appears in court

A homeless man who was ...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A homeless man who was hailed as a hero after intervening in a terror attack in the Australian city of Melbourne just over a week ago has appeared in court charged with theft, Australia's ABC News reported.

Michael Rogers was captured in shaky cellphone images from the scene repeatedly shoving a shopping cart, known as a shopping trolley in Australia, at attacker Hassan Khalif Shire Ali who had just stabbed three people and was threatening police officers with a knife.

Charities and charitable giving

Michael Rogers

Political Figures - US

Society

Australia

Continents and regions

Homelessness

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Melbourne

Oceania

Poverty and homelessness

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Larceny and theft

Property crimes

After Rogers, nicknamed "trolley man," was identified as the brave bystander concerned, a GoFundMe page was set up in his honor.

Police subsequently said they wanted to question Rogers, 46, over alleged offenses that predated the Melbourne attack, ABC reported. He handed himself in to police on Friday.

He has since appeared in court accused of stealing a bike from an apartment block in Melbourne in October and breaking into a downtown cafe earlier this month and taking $367 (AUD 500), ABC reported. He has been released on bail.

The court heard Rogers had faced homelessness and drug issues, and was released from a five-month spell in prison in August, ABC said.

The GoFundMe page set up on Rogers' behalf by the charity National Homeless Collective was closed to new donations on Saturday after reaching its target.

The $106,000 (AUD 145,000) raised will be held in a trust account for Rogers, the charity said, to ensure he is "well taken care of and guided financially as he moves forward."

The charity said people's generosity would be life-changing for Rogers. "We'll be continuing to support Michael through National Homeless Collective for as long as he needs us," it said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Image

Singing to support homeless families

Image

Alternate parking in Mason City

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Community Events