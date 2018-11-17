Amanda Knox: I am so grateful to have my life back (2015)

Amanda Knox, whose legal drama gripped the world after she was accused of murder in Italy, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Knox and her now fiance, Christopher Robinson, have dated for three years and announced their engagement in a video posted on social media Friday.

The proposal happened at their home in Seattle, and featured an alien theme. It starts with Knox going outside after she hears weird noises and finding what looks like a meteorite with blue light glowing in the backyard.

As Knox laughs nervously and asks what's happening, she finds a tablet with an overview of their love story.

"I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future," Robinson says in the video. "It's happening now. I don't have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"

She says yes, and they kiss, as futuristic sci-fi music plays in the background.

The couple met when Knox reviewed Robinson's novel for a local magazine. Their engagement comes a decade after Knox was accused of killing her British roommate, Meredith Kercher in 2007, while they were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Knox and her then-boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, were found guilty of murder. Both Sollecito and Knox were convicted in 2009 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

They spent about four years in Italian prisons but an appeals court threw out their convictions in October 2011, citing a lack of evidence against them, and both were set free.