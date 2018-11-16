Clear
Ariana Grande debuts a new look and people have a lot of opinions about it

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ariana Grande is known to rock a high ponytail, but those days are long gone -- for now.

The singer took to Instagram to show off her new look, a lob haircut with a caption that made no reference to her shorter locks. "This filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they're there," Grande wrote.

Ariana Grande

Celebrities

But followers immediately noticed that her iconic long tresses were gone.

With one commenter simply writing, "Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo."

"U know a girls goin thru it when she cuts all her hair off. U good love??" wrote another commenter, seemingly in reference to Grande's recent breakup with Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Grande's new look also brought compliments.

"I'm so happy that you are taking time and finding yourself. The pony will never be forgotten but it always looked so tight. This is it and you look so different in a good way," wrote a follower.

Immediately after her split from Davidson, Grande told fans she was going to take a break from social media but quickly resumed posting.

Earlier this month, Grande dropped a new single about her exes, "Thank you, Next." She sings about the gifts each relationship brought her and that she harbors no ill will.

Grande may be moving on from her past, but we have a feeling her ponytail break will be temporary.

