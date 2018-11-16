Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Trump: I wrote answers to Mueller's questions

President Donald Trump tells the media that he wrote his own answers to questions posed by special counsel Robert Mueller, but hasn't submitted them yet.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Friday he was personally crafting the answers to special counsel Robert Mueller and denied he was agitated by the state of the probe.

"I write the answers. My lawyers don't write answers. I write answers. I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily -- very easily. I'm sure they're tripped up, because you know they like to catch people," Trump told reporters gathered for a bill signing.

He said he hasn't submitted them, but that he's just finished them. CNN has previously reported Trump has met with his lawyers several times this week to go over Mueller's questions.

Asked if anything specific triggered his recent angry tweets about Mueller, Trump said: "No, not at all. I'm very happy. I'm very happy with the White House."

"I'm not agitated. It's a hoax. The whole thing is a hoax. There was no collusion," he said of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and potential obstruction of justice.

"There should have never been a so-called investigation, which, in theory, it's not an investigation of me. But it's, as far as I'm concerned, I like to take everything personally because you do better that way ... I imagine it's ending now," Trump said. "From what I'm hearing, it's ending and I'm sure it'll be just fine, and you know why it's going to be just fine? Because there was no collusion."

Trump, while signing a bill that would restructure portions of the Department of Homeland Security, also seemed to argue that the special counsel was interested in a perjury trap.

" 'Gee, was the weather sunny or rainy?' " Trump said, appearing to reference a special counsel lawyer's hypothetical line of questioning. " 'He said it may have been a good day. It was rainy. Therefore, he told a lie. He perjured himself.' So, you have to always be careful with people that probably have bad intentions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Image

Retailers gearing up for black friday

Image

UMR students discuss rise in hate crimes

Image

Women discuss election wins and losses

Image

Dream season comes to an end

Image

Mobile breast exam clinic

Image

Warriors welcomed home

Image

Legal clinic for sexual assault survivors

Image

Rise above Islamophobia

Community Events