Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Nancy Pelosi meets with possible Democratic opponent for speakership role

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is meeting Friday morning with Rep. Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Democrat who ...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is meeting Friday morning with Rep. Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Democrat who is considering whether to run for House speaker and challenge Pelosi, who is seeking the a return to the role, to lead the party when it retakes the majority in the new Congress.

On the way in, Fudge told reporters that Pelosi asked for the meeting, and she wouldn't say whether she would run for speaker.

Government and public administration

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

"The leader asked to meet with me. I'm going to see her," Fudge told reporters on her way into the meeting.

Pelosi did not respond to reporters' questions.

Fudge was among 17 signees to a letter written by a mixture of incumbent and would-be Democratic members who pledged not to vote for Pelosi in January.

Fudge told CNN on Thursday evening that she was undecided about her bid, but seems bolstered by the outreach she's receiving.

"I have not made a decision, I'm still thinking about it," she said outside of her office on Capitol Hill. "It's a big decision. I mean, the speaker does an awful lot of things, the travel, the fundraising," she said. Fudge said she wants to make sure she's making the right decision.

Pelosi has consistently made the case that she's the strongest candidate for speaker and said earlier this week she's confident her Democratic colleagues will elect her in the role. When asked about other Democrats seeking the speakership role earlier this week at a news conference, Pelosi responded "Come on in, the water's warm."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Image

Retailers gearing up for black friday

Image

UMR students discuss rise in hate crimes

Image

Women discuss election wins and losses

Image

Dream season comes to an end

Image

Mobile breast exam clinic

Image

Warriors welcomed home

Image

Legal clinic for sexual assault survivors

Image

Rise above Islamophobia

Community Events