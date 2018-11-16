Clear
David Hockney painting sells for $90M, smashing auction records

The 1972 painting "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" has become the most expensive work by a living artist ever to sell at auction.

A million-dollar surprise. A sky full of stars. And a winner for this year's top word. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A meteor shower

Set up your garden chairs this weekend and look up. In the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to spot dozens of shooting stars across the sky during the Leonid meteor shower.

A legendary song

We're all getting the chance to relive the Queen era with the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in theaters. The six-minute title song has returned to the Hot 100 and has more than 13.3 million US streams.

An unexpected winner

Could we all be a little too influenced by Britney Spears? Oxford Dictionaries announced the word of the year is "toxic," as people use it to describe almost everything: culture, schools, relationships, stress and more.

A pair of socks

The founders of Bombas realized most homeless shelters need socks more than anything. So, they created a buy-one, give-one model and have donated more than 10 million pairs.

A painter's dream

When English painter David Hockney sold "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" in 1972, he got $18,000. This week, it was sold at a New York auction for $90.3 million.

