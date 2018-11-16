Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

High school bans Canada Goose and Moncler jackets to protect poorer children

High school can be tough for anyone, and students from poor backgrounds have the added anxiety of ...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

High school can be tough for anyone, and students from poor backgrounds have the added anxiety of struggling to keep up with their wealthier peers when it comes to clothes and accessories.

A high school in northwestern England is attempting to level the playing field for disadvantaged students by banning expensive Canada Goose and Moncler coats.

Canada

Children

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Education

Families and children

Family members and relatives

North America

Population and demographics

Poverty

Poverty and homelessness

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Society

The Americas

Students and student life

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

In a letter to parents at the beginning of November, the headteacher of Woodchurch High School in Birkenhead explained that the ban was coming in after Christmas as the school was "mindful that some young people put pressure on their parents to purchase expensive items of clothing."

"These coats cause a lot of inequality between our pupils," headteacher Rebekah Phillips told CNN. "They stigmatize students and parents who are less well off and struggle financially."

The blacklisted coats sell for as much as $1,200 -- a cost many parents will struggle to afford. "There has been feedback from children, who say 'Gosh, that is our rent for the month,'" Phillips said.

She said her attempt to "poverty-proof" the school, which has students between the ages of 11 and 16, has been well-received by parents.

Phillips added that a former student wrote to her praising the move and saying that school should not be a place where students' "economic background is rubbed in their faces and distracts them from learning."

Parent Andy Treanor, who is a civil servant, said the ban "did not matter" to him as "he would not spend that much on a coat" for his daughter anyway.

Around 46% of the 1,427-strong student body comes from a disadvantaged background and the school has introduced other measures to prevent social inequality from affecting children's performance.

Two years ago, it introduced a compulsory school bag to reduce costs, after parents complained that their children were demanding branded rucksacks. The school has also cut down non-uniform days -- days when students can wear their own choice of clothes to school -- to once a year, after complaints of children "being put down" for the clothes they wore, the headteacher added.

In line with a growing movement

The school also provides free sanitary products to students, a measure put in place after the headteacher noticed a drop in girls' attendance at certain times of the month.

The ban on expensive coats is in line with a growing movement in British schools to protect poorer students. Initiatives have included banning expensive pencil cases and discouraging primary school teachers from asking students what they did on the weekend, so children whose families couldn't afford to do anything wouldn't feel embarrassed.

Campaigners say these initiatives have led to better school attendance by poorer children and improved the behavior of all students by tackling the forms of bullying associated with inequality.

"Poverty-proofing enables schools to identify and overcome the barriers to learning that children and young people from families with less financial resources face," Jeremy Cripps, Chief Executive of Children North East, a nonprofit organization that provides poverty-proofing audits for schools, said in a statement to CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Image

Retailers gearing up for black friday

Image

UMR students discuss rise in hate crimes

Image

Women discuss election wins and losses

Image

Dream season comes to an end

Image

Mobile breast exam clinic

Image

Warriors welcomed home

Image

Legal clinic for sexual assault survivors

Image

Rise above Islamophobia

Community Events