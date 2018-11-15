Clear

All Florida counties but one make recount deadline

The deadline was reached for every Florida county to submit its machine recount results for the governor and senate races with all but one county meeting it - Palm Beach County. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 9:01 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a long-agonized-over machine recount total delivered two minutes too late.

But there's nothing ironic about it -- this is, after all, Florida's Broward County, which has been plagued with issues in its vote-counting efforts for years.

Given that history, it was unsurprising -- but still galling to volunteers -- when the director of elections here revealed that the county had submitted its machine recount data two minutes after the state-mandated 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.

The secretary of state's office did not accept the new numbers and so, after days of painstaking work, Broward's count Thursday remained the same as it was on Saturday, when it submitted its initial unofficial election results.

"Basically, I just worked my ass off for nothing," said Joe D'Alessandro, the director of elections for Broward County.

He attributed the error to his unfamiliarity with the secretary of state website.

Election boards across the state have been using voting machines to recount ballots this week, with some of the larger counties working all day and through the night. The Senate and agricultural commissioner races are now headed to hand reviews of overvotes and undervotes, a more narrowly circumscribed but also potentially volatile pool of votes.

Broward wasn't the only county with issues.

Palm Beach County also failed to meet the recount deadline, meaning last week's unofficial count out of the county is the one that it will take into the next phase of recounts. Hillsborough County said it did a full machine recount but chose to report its initial numbers, which were higher in aggregate, because the figures were so similar and because they couldn't assess the impact of two power outages and human error on the recount.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford wraps up dream season

Image

Great American Smokeout

Image

Addressing Minnesota's workforce shortage

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Pain management clinic to help patients in north Iowa

Image

Family shares their story of loss to help others

Image

Public comment period on body cameras ends

Image

School districts report drivers ignoring bus laws

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Community Events