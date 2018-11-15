Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

--Judge Timothy J. Kelly postponed an initial ruling in CNN's federal lawsuit over Jim Acosta's press pass, rescheduling the next hearing for Friday at 10 a.m.

--Theresa May says she'll see Brexit through despite being hit by a wave of resignations after her Cabinet approved a draft Brexit agreement late on Wednesday.

-- A St. Louis ballerina was found dead in a rural Missouri lake on Wednesday, officials said in a statement.

--The FDA wants new regulations against flavored nicotine products after vaping increased nearly 80% among high schoolers and 50% among middle schoolers since last year.

--The 26-year-old security guard who was shot and killed by police last weekend was working extra shifts for his son's first Christmas.

--A New Jersey couple and a homeless man are facing charges of second-degree theft by deception after fabricating a feel-good story that raised more than $400,000 through GoFundMe.

----Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series "Hee Haw," died on Thursday at the age of 85, his publicist told CNN.

--What happens when Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg walk into a karaoke bar? They perform a duet of "I want it that way," by the Backstreet Boys, obviously.