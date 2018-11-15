Clear

O'Rourke, Cruz pose together for photo

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could move forward together just days after a highly contentious Senate election.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could "move forward" together just days after a highly contentious Senate election.

Cruz, a conservative Republican, beat O'Rourke, a rising star in the Democratic Party, in last week's midterm elections.

The encounter was posted on Tuesday on Twitter and Facebook by Tiffany Easter, who posed in photos with the two Texas politicians, writing that "Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign."

"It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER," Easter wrote on Facebook.

"Today we literally watched them come together. This is America. This is good. This is wholesome," she said, adding that she was in "awe" of the "humility" the two showed.

Easter later told CNN the interaction was genuine and she believes the two former rivals will honor their commitment of working together in the future.

"A simple three-minute conversation and a photo has sparked so much positivity, I think it just echoes what American is craving, which is positivity, bipartisanship, working together," Easter said in an interview Thursday with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom."

Easter said the chance encounter was "incredible" and she thanked the candidates for encouraging Texans to vote in the midterm elections.

"Thank you for engaging Texas in such a high-profile election," Easter said. "Because of what they did, because of their public service, they inspired all of that."

Cruz's and O'Rourke's campaigns did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rockford ready for chance at state title

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Community Events