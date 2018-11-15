Clear

Kanye West's karaoke partner will surprise you

Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg walked into a karaoke bar and jammed out to the Backstreet Boys.

Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg walked into a karaoke bar and jammed out to the Backstreet Boys.

Sounds like a joke, but that's exactly what the musician and the Facebook founder did recently.

Their go-to karaoke song? "I want it that way," by the '90s boy band.

It's unclear if the photo shared by West was taken this week. CNN has reached out to their respective representatives for comment.

It was most definitely a reprieve for West as he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had to evacuate their Calabasas home last week as fire fighters worked tirelessly to save their estate.

West's photo came just hours after the New York Times published an investigation into how Facebook has handled numerous crises, including a data breach by Russian hackers.

One thing is for sure, if only we could have been a fly on this wall.

