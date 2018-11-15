Clear

O'Rourke, Cruz pose for photo during chance post-election encounter

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:17 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could "move forward" together just days after a highly-contentious Senate election.

Cruz, a conservative Republican, beat O'Rourke, a rising star in the Democratic Party, in last week's midterm elections.

The encounter was posted on Tuesday on Twitter and Facebook by Tiffany Easter, who posed in photos with the two Texas politicians, writing that "Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign."

"It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER," Easter wrote on Facebook.

"Today we literally watched them come together. This is America. This is good. This is wholesome," she said, adding that she was in "awe" of the "humility" the two showed.

Both Cruz and O'Rourke's campaigns did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Thursday morning.

