Clear

'Hero' security guard killed by police was working extra shifts for his son's Christmas

Jemel Roberson couldn't wait for his son's first Christmas.With a 9-month boy and another baby on the...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jemel Roberson couldn't wait for his son's first Christmas.

With a 9-month boy and another baby on the way, the 26-year-old security guard was working extra shifts to buy gifts for his son and the child's mother, family attorney Lee Merritt said.

Christmas

Continents and regions

Crime prevention

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Holidays and observances

Illinois

Labor and employment

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

Night and shift work

North America

Policing and police forces

Private security services

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Working hours and patterns

But during one of his shifts last weekend, a gunman started shooting up Manny's Blue Room, a bar in suburban Chicago. Witnesses said Roberson bravely stopped the shooter and pinned him to the ground. But shortly later -- for reasons still unknown -- a Midlothian police officer shot and killed the security guard, leaving the mother of their child in shambles.

"A family member called me and told me. I just broke down crying in the bathroom. For a long time, I was in the bathroom," said Avontae Boose, who's pregnant with the couple's second child.

Their 9-month-old son Tristan is too young to understand what happened. But he knows his father is missing.

"He's just been calling (for) his dad," Boose said Thursday.

Many community members are demanding answers as to why Roberson was killed. While witnesses said he was wearing clothes that clearly identified him as "security," Illinois State Police -- the agency now leading the investigation -- said Roberson was wearing just plain black clothes.

The Midlothian officer who killed Roberson has not been publicly identified.

Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney said he is grieving the tragedy.

"What we have learned is Jemel Roberson was a brave man who was doing his best to end an active shooter situation at Manny's Blue Room," Delaney wrote on Facebook.

"The Midlothian Police Department is completely saddened by this tragic incident and we give our heartfelt condolences to Jemel, his family and his friends. There are no words that can be expressed as to the sorrow his family is dealing with."

Boose, now grappling with the reality of raising two children without their father, is already thinking about what she will tell her children about their dad.

"He was a good father. He was a hero," Boose said.

"I'm going to tell them when they get older -- when they get real older -- what happened to their father. That he was a hero, and he saved a lot of people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rockford ready for chance at state title

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Community Events