Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Louis ballet dancer found dead in rural Missouri lake

Authorities are investigating the death of a St. Louis ballerina who was found dead in a rural Missouri lake...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 6:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 6:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are investigating the death of a St. Louis ballerina who was found dead in a rural Missouri lake, the state's highway patrol said.

The body of Raffaella Maria Stroik, 23, was found Wednesday more than 100 miles northwest of St. Louis in the Mark Twain Lake.

Arts and entertainment

Communities and neighborhoods

Continents and regions

Dancers and dancing

Deaths and fatalities

Environment and natural resources

Lakes

Landforms and ecosystems

Midwestern United States

Missouri

Music and dance

North America

Rural communities

Society

St. Louis

The Americas

United States

More than 100 law enforcement officers, volunteers and family members were searching for her in the Mark Twain State Park when a private plane pilot who had joined the search spotted her body in the water, officials said in a statement.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, but the investigation into her death is still ongoing, Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown told reporters.

An autopsy has been set for Thursday, Brown said.

Stroik was reported missing Tuesday after her vehicle was found unattended near the park's boat ramp parking lot. Authorities believe her vehicle had been there at least since Monday. Brown said investigators don't know why she was in the state park.

She was last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods Market in the St. Louis suburb of Town and Country, Missouri, officials said.

Stroik had joined the Saint Louis Ballet last year, performing in the company's productions of "Cinderella," "Giselle," "The Nutcracker" and "La Vie."

"She was a wonderful dancer and a beautiful person. We extend our condolences to her family. We are so very sad over the loss of this talented and beautiful spirit," the company said in a statement.

The young dancer was also a ballet teacher at Expressions Academy of Dance in Belleville, Illinois, according to the studio's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 11°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Image

Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Community Events