Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scientists confirm massive impact crater beneath Greenland's ice

A team of international researchers has verified the discovery of the first meteorite impact crater ever fou...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 6:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 6:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A team of international researchers has verified the discovery of the first meteorite impact crater ever found deep beneath the Greenland ice sheet.

Found under the Hiawatha Glacier, the crater is about 1,000 feet (300 meters) deep and 19 miles (31 kilometers) wide, according to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Continents and regions

Greenland

Meteors and meteorites

North America

Science

Space and astronomy

The Americas

Environment and natural resources

Glaciers and icebergs

Government organizations - US

Landforms and ecosystems

NASA

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

It was likely formed when a half a mile (800 meter) wide iron meteorite struck northwest Greenland less than three million years ago. It was then covered in ice, hiding it from view, NASA said.

A team of researchers from the University of Copenhagen's Centre for GeoGenetics at the Natural History Museum of Denmark first spotted the crater in July 2015.

The researchers were inspecting a new map of the topography beneath Greenland's ice sheet created by ice-penetrating radar data when they noticed a circular depression under the Hiawatha Glacier.

They suspected it was a crater and have spent the last three years examining NASA data and working with colleagues in the United States to verify their findings, which were published in the journal Science Advances Wednesday.

"The crater is exceptionally well-preserved and that is surprising because glacier ice is an incredibly efficient erosive agent that would have quickly removed traces of the impact," said Kurt Kjær, a professor at the Center for GeoGenetics at the Natural History Museum of Denmark and lead author of the study.

Kjær said the impact might have occurred at the end of the last ice age, which would make it among the youngest on the planet.

The research team plans to continue investigating how the meteor's impact affected the planet as a whole, NASA said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 11°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Image

Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Community Events