Clear

Iran executes 'Sultan of Coins' for financial crimes

Iran executed two men for financial crimes early Wednesday, punishments that were quickly assailed by Amnest...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:42 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 12:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iran executed two men for financial crimes early Wednesday, punishments that were quickly assailed by Amnesty International as disproportionate and reflective of Tehran's "shameless disregard for the right to life."

Vahid Mazloumin, a mogul known for his work in the gold coin trade and nicknamed the "Sultan of Coins," and his accomplice Mohammad-Esmaeil Qassemi were found guilty of forming a "smuggling gang" that manipulated the domestic currency market and made "illegal deals," Iran's state-run IRNA news said.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Capital punishment

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Exchange rates

Financial markets and investing

Foreign-exchange markets

Fraud and financial crimes

Iran

Iran nuclear development

Law and legal system

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Money, banknotes and coins

Societal issues

Society

Amnesty International

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Mazloumin, 58, was arrested in July and sentenced to death in October for allegedly hoarding the coins, a move which Iran said destabilized the country's currency market, IRNA reported.

The Iranian rial has been in a nosedive this year, largely due to the Trump administration's decision to reimpose sanctions against Tehran after the White House abandoned the Iran nuclear deal. Many Iranians have reportedly rushed to buy gold, foreign currencies and precious metals to protect their savings, as the rial is estimated to have plummeted by around 70%.

The IRNA report said that "in recent months, (the) economic situation and the instability in the Forex market have caused popular discontent."

Amnesty International called the trial of the two men "grossly unfair" and condemned the decision to execute the men for non-violent crimes.

"With these abhorrent executions the Iranian authorities have flagrantly violated international law and once again displayed their shameless disregard for the right to life," said Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa research and advocacy director.

"Use of the death penalty is appalling under any circumstances but it is even more horrific given that these men were convicted after a grossly unfair show trial that was broadcast on state television. Under international human rights law, the death penalty is absolutely forbidden for non-lethal crimes, such as financial corruption."

International human rights groups have long criticized Iran for its use of capital punishment. Tehran has reportedly executed five minors this year -- one of only four countries to do so since 2013, according to Human Rights Watch.

Earlier this year, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved a request by the head of the country's judiciary to set up special courts to deal with financial crimes The courts have sentenced several people to death since then, according to Amnesty International.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Image

Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Community Events