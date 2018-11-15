Clear

Carrie Underwood reveals her baby's gender at the CMAs

It's going to be another boy for Carrie Underwood!The expectant country singer kicked off her ...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:40 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 12:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's going to be another boy for Carrie Underwood!

The expectant country singer kicked off her opening musical monologue at the CMAs with a gender reveal.

"Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?" co-host Brad Paisley said.

To which Underwood said, "I mean, who could ever forget #Bradblewit?"

"Tonight we're going to reveal something even more exciting," Paisley said with a grin. "Who the father is ... Mike [Fisher] we're all rooting for you buddy. What's your gut feeling? Seriously, Carrie give me a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy? Waylon or Willie?"

Underwood finally conceded and said, "Oh my gosh, Willie! It's a Willie!"

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, also have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood shared the news of her pregnancy in August after fans were speculating why she wasn't going to be touring to promote her current album, "Cry Pretty."

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," Underwood said in her announcement. "This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys!"

