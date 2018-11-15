Clear

Trump picks handbag designer, Mar-a-Lago member to be envoy to South Africa

President Donald Trump has nominated handbag designer Lana Marks to be the next US ambassador to South Afric...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 12:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump has nominated handbag designer Lana Marks to be the next US ambassador to South Africa.

Marks, a Florida resident and member of Trump's exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a source familiar with the club, was born and raised in South Africa, where she attended the University of the Witwatersrand and the Institute of Personnel Management in Johannesburg, the White House said in a statement.

Africa

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Clothing and accessories

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Donald Trump

Fashion accessories

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International relations

International relations and national security

Mar-a-Lago

Points of interest

Political Figures - US

Politics

South Africa

Southern Africa

US federal government

White House

Marks is photographed and quoted giving a warm testimonial on the website of Mar-a-Lago's official photographer, saying she had captured her daughter's wedding at the club "in a very special way."

Marks is known for luxury handbags in exotic animal skins, such as ostrich and alligator, with prices that can hover above $19,000. One of her more expensive creations, a $400,000 clutch, has been carried on the red carpet. The designer's website features photos of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston carrying her goods and says her accessories have become a favorite among "royalty and entertainment style makers."

Ballet and tennis

Described by the Palm Beach Daily as "like Trump, a relentless self-promoter," Marks speaks Afrikaans and Xhosa, two of South Africa's languages, according to the White House.

Her website chronicles an upbringing that included studying at the Royal Academy of Ballet. The concept for starting an exotic leather handbag line came, the site says, when Marks couldn't find a bag to match the suit she planned to wear to a birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth. According to her Instagram account she attempted to qualify for the French Open tennis tournament in 1978.

Marks' site also notes that she was appointed to the Women's Leadership Board at Harvard University's Kennedy School of government, which supports the Women and Public Policy Program. Both the board and the program focus on gender equality and improving lives around the world, the Harvard site says. The Harvard site notes that board members "engage philanthropically" with the policy program "through three annual giving tiers."

Board members provide a minimum annual gift of $10,000 per individual member, $20,000 per Leadership Circle member and $25,000 per corporation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Image

Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Community Events