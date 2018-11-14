Clear

Attorneys say former Manafort deputy Rick Gates is still cooperating with Mueller

Rick Gates, who was the number two to President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is st...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rick Gates, who was the number two to President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is still cooperating with the special counsel's investigation, a court filing said Wednesday, raising the possibility that Robert Mueller's probe could extend into 2019.

The filing, from both the special counsel team and an attorney for Gates, told a federal judge in Washington not to begin sentencing yet, as Gates "continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rick Gates

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Law and legal system

The attorneys said they did not plan to submit another report to the judge until January 15.

Gates was a longtime associate of Manafort's and was Manafort's deputy during Trump's 2016 campaign.

Gates was among those initially charged last year by Mueller, and he pleaded guilty to two charges last February. His testimony against Manafort made up a substantial portion of the former campaign chairman's Virginia trial in August, where Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. Manafort himself pleaded guilty in September in a separate case and agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

Gates' attorney said as recently as last month that his client was continuing to cooperate with the investigation, and Wednesday's joint filing submitted by Mueller showed that cooperation was continuing still.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Image

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Community Events