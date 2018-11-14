Clear

Most of the Borderline shooting victims died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for the 12 people whose lives were lost in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousands Oaks, California.

It was country college night at Borderline on November 7 when the shooting broke out late in the evening. The bar was packed with patrons who were dancing, playing pool and watching the Lakers game. The victims included a veteran sheriff's deputy, a survivor of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas and a college student.

Ten died from multiple gunshot wounds, a press release from the medical examiner's office said. Two people were killed by single gunshot wounds.

Justin Meek was killed by a gunshot wound to the thorax and Cody Gifford-Coffman was shot in the head.

The manner of death was homicide for all 12 victims. Ian David Long's manner of death was suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Two will be laid to rest this week.

