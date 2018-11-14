Clear

Democrats pick up another House seat with Jeff Denham concession

Nov. 14, 2018
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham conceded to challenger Josh Harder on Wednesday, handing another congressional seat in California to the Democrats as the state continues counting ballots.

Harder's victory gives Democrats a total of 31 net pickups in the House, bringing the current balance of power come January in Washington to 226 Democrats and 200 Republicans. Nine House races remain undecided.

Denham, who represented the 10th District in the state's Central Valley, said in a statement he'd met in person with Harder.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve our community and represent the Central Valley in Congress over the past eight years. The enormity of the responsibility was never lost on me," he said in the statement. "My wife Sonia and I look forward to starting the next chapter of our life."

California's 10th District was one of 10 House races in which CNN had not yet projected a winner -- including five in California. In three of the remaining four, the Democratic candidates have inched ahead, while the party is closing the gap in one more -- the 39th District, where Republican Young Kim faces Democrat Gil Cisneros. Those races could pad a new Democratic majority in the House.

Denham was among the Republicans who pushed an ultimately failed "discharge petition" to force a House vote on legislation that would have protected Dreamers.

Harder had already declared victory on Tuesday, thanking Denham for his service in the Air Force and pledging to "be a member of Congress for this entire district regardless of political party, regardless of who you voted for."

