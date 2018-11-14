Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:-- British Prime Minister Theresa...

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May says her Cabinet backed her Brexit deal after a five-hour debate, calling it a "decisive step." Follow live updates here.

-- The Justice Department responded to CNN's lawsuit, arguing that Trump can pick and choose which journalists get press passes. Fox News and other media outlets are joining CNN's fight over press access to the White House.

-- The DOJ also says Trump's appointment of Whitaker as acting attorney general is constitutional.

-- The death toll from the fires in California has reached at least 50.

-- House Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy as minority leader, replacing the outgoing Paul Ryan.

-- The Parkland shooter is facing new charges for allegedly attacking a jail officer and taking his stun gun.

--- The $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner still hasn't claimed the prize.

-- Former first lady Michelle Obama opened up about her friendship with George W. Bush.

-- Country music has its biggest night of the year tonight. Here's what to expect at the 2018 CMAs.

-- Happy birthday, Prince Charles! As the heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II celebrates his 70th birthday, take a look at his life through photos.

We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
