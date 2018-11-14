Clear

Rick Scott says he'll recuse himself from certifying his own election

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday that he will recuse himself from the process of certifying the electi...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday that he will recuse himself from the process of certifying the election in which he is the Republican candidate for US Senate.

Scott wrote in a tweet that he recused himself "from certifying results on the Elections Canvassing Commission in 2014," and "will do so again this year."

Ballots

Bill Nelson

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Florida

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rick Scott

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

"This is nothing new. Bill Nelson is confused and doesn't even know how Florida works- I have no role in supervising/ overseeing the ongoing recount process," the tweet continued.

The announcement comes amid a highly contested battle for the Senate seat of Nelson, the incumbent Democrat, with multiple lawsuits and a recount keeping the results of the election in limbo.

CNN has not projected a winner in the race, but Scott led Nelson by fewer than 13,000 votes in unofficial results before the recount started.

Nelson had called on Scott to recuse himself. Speaking on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Nelson said, "sadly, it has become clear that my opponent isn't interested in making sure that every lawful vote is counted."

"Instead, he's been using his power as governor to try to undermine the voting process," Nelson said.

He later added: "It's become obvious that Mr. Scott cannot oversee the process in a fair and impartial way and he should remove himself from the recount process."

The League of Women Voters and Common Cause are asking for a restraining order to stop Scott from exercising any of his powers as governor in relation to the recount. They say he has demonstrated conflict of interest.

Attorneys for Scott told a federal judge Wednesday morning that Scott will recuse himself from the certification of the final election results in Florida. The comments came during the status hearing in the suit.

While the governor's lawyers said Scott will not sit on the elections board to try to certify the result, that's only a small part of what the plaintiffs are seeking. They want the governor to not have any influence on the election canvassing process or use his authority to suspend election supervisors.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the timing of Nelson's remarks on Capitol Hill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Image

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Community Events