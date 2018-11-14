Clear

CMAs 2018: Here's what to expect

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.The 52nd Annual Country Music Association A...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 5:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards are being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Here's what you can expect:

Who's hosting?

It wouldn't be the CMAs without Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

The superstar singers will host the ceremony for the 11th straight year.

What time should you be ready?

The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Who will be performing?

Big big names will, of cours, be hitting the stage.

In addition to hosts Paisley and Underwood, some of the announced performers include Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Lauren Alaina.

Who is nominated?

Chris Stapleton leads the nominations with five: male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the prestigious entertainer of the year.

Dann Huff has four nominations.

A surprise?

Garth Brooks is performing a secret song.

The legendary singer told Taste of Country his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, hasn't even heard the new tune yet.

"Guys on the farm are taking a pool on how many words in before I start crying," Brooks said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Community Events